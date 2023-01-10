Meek Mill shot his video at Jubilee House without permission – NPP

In a post on Facebook, Mr. Ahiagbah said Meek Mill made a mistake with the video and he has apologized.

”Meek Mill’s music video was not sanctioned by the Presidency. Its permission was not sought whatsoever for the use of the video. The musician has realized his indiscretion, apologised & taken down the video,” Mr Ahiagba explained in a Facebook post.

Meek Mill deleted the viral video on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Also in a series of tweets Monday evening, the Philadelphia rap star apologised in no equivocal terms.

"To the people of Ghana," he began, "No video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana…"

"The fastest way to make connection[s] is [through] music and I wanted to do that with displaying [my] art…," he explained.

"I'm in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle [culture] here," he revealed.

"My apologies to the people [in case of] any disrespect!" he stressed in the follow-up tweet.

Meanwhile the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has slammed the government for allowing Meek Mill to shoot a video at the presidency.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the Director of Communications of the NDC, Ghanaians are tired of what he sees as constant embarrassment the President and his government constantly bring upon them.

“It’s a disgrace. How can we allow such a filthy thing to happen at the seat of the presidency of Ghana? It’s very shameful for one to disclose his/her nationality as a Ghanaian when such things happen.

“The video shoot is not funny at all, how can we allow a musician with shorts into the presidency? It’s so saddening the shots taken in front of the President’s lectern. It’s very sad seeing some of these things,” Sammy Gyamfi said in an interview on Asempa FM on Monday.