Arrest and prosecute Ghanaians breaching COVID-19 protocols - Minister

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has ordered the arrest and prosecution of Ghanaians who breach the protocols laid down to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He directed "all Security Councils in the various Assemblies should embark on routine checks at public places i.e. schools, lorry stations, markets, especially in trotro's to ensure that there is strict compliance."

This comes after the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), in collaboration with the Regional Police Command and the Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service, called for the strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in the Region.

The Minister in a statement urged MMDA's to ensure that anyone who goes contrary to the COVID-19 protocols is "arrested, fined or prosecuted according to the law, to serve as a deterrent to others."

According to him, the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) collaborate with their respective Police Commanders and other security apparatus to ensure that funerals organised in the region do not exceed two hours.

He added: "All Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies should with immediate effect, reactivate their District Public Health Emergency Management Committees in the fight against the pandemic."

He assured that "the Regional Coordinating Council would continue to play its supervisory role with random spot checks."

