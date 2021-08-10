This comes after the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), in collaboration with the Regional Police Command and the Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service, called for the strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in the Region.

The Minister in a statement urged MMDA's to ensure that anyone who goes contrary to the COVID-19 protocols is "arrested, fined or prosecuted according to the law, to serve as a deterrent to others."

According to him, the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) collaborate with their respective Police Commanders and other security apparatus to ensure that funerals organised in the region do not exceed two hours.

He added: "All Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies should with immediate effect, reactivate their District Public Health Emergency Management Committees in the fight against the pandemic."