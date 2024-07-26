Ministry of Health denies $34.9m to Service Ghana Auto Group for car parts

The controversy erupted after Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, disclosed that Ken Ofori-Atta was involved in a US$34.9 million (GH¢538 million) deal for the servicing of 307 ambulances.

He revealed that Ofori-Atta, in collaboration with former Minister of Health Kweku Agyemang-Manu, facilitated the payment to Service Ghana Auto Group Limited.

In an X post, Ablakwa stated that Ofori-Atta instructed the Controller and Accountant-General to release US$10 million, equivalent to GH¢120,711,000.

He disclosed that deeper parliamentary oversight through GIFMIS assessments also confirms that even before this US$34.9million scandalous Ken Ofori-Atta/Agyeman-Manu send-off package, Service Ghana Auto Group Limited has received a colossal GH¢115,342,573 in payments for shoddy servicing of the ambulances between 2020 and 2023.

He added that so far, Service Ghana Auto Group Limited alone will be making a mind-boggling GH¢653million from these ambulances.

The amount spent is alleged to be vastly higher than what would typically be expected for such items.

This discrepancy has raised serious concerns among the public and opposition parties, fueling accusations of corruption and mismanagement.

But the Ministry of Health in a statement dated Thursday, July 25, 2024, dismissed these allegations and expressed its willingness to support any efforts that will bring further clarity to the issue.

It said the Ministry of Health has not paid an amount of $34.9 million to Service Provider, Ghana Auto Group Limited as widely reported.

It indicated that all documentation covering this transaction is a matter of public record and can be accessed by the public. The Ministry of Health is ready to support any effort that will bring further clarity to this issue in the interest of the public.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to establishing a sustainable maintenance regime for all fleets procured for the National Ambulance Service.