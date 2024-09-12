Mobile money operators threaten nationwide strike over galamsey activities

Galamsey has plagued Ghana for years, wreaking havoc on the environment and posing a major challenge to water bodies and farmlands. Successive governments have attempted to combat the practice, but enforcement has often been weak, leading to a resurgence of the activity in many parts of the country.

For MoMo operators, the issue is not just an environmental one but also an economic concern.

Illegal mining activities, particularly in mining communities, have created unstable conditions that directly impact their ability to conduct business.

Many MoMo agents report declining transactions and growing insecurity due to heightened galamsey activities.

The group in In a statement expressed deep concern over the "uncontrolled activities of illegal miners" which have led to widespread water pollution, destruction of fertile lands, loss of biodiversity, and increased risks to human safety and livelihoods.

It said "Illegal mining is posing severe threats to our environment, economy, and human lives,” MoMAG stated, emphasising that the consequences extend beyond the immediate areas of operation to disrupt critical sectors, including the mobile money industry.

"We are particularly worried about the increased risk of armed robbery and attacks on mobile money agents, as well as the loss of livelihoods for those operating in affected areas."

MoMo operators have joined calls from various sectors for the government to intensify efforts in the fight against galamsey.

Pulse Ghana

MoMAG, therefore, called on the government to "enforce laws and regulations governing mining activities, provide alternative livelihoods for those involved in illegal mining, support sustainable mining practices, protect and restore affected environments, and ensure the safety and security of mobile money agents and their customers."

It also demanded an immediate ban on the use of "chanfa/galamsey equipment and activities."

"We will NOT change our position until something is done about the situation," the group indicated.

"We demand concrete actions from the government to address this critical issue. Failure to do so will lead to an indefinite strike."

