Mother of John Kumah calls for autopsy to address poisoning rumors

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The mother of the late Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah, has urged authorities to conduct an autopsy to establish the cause of his death amidst widespread rumors of poisoning.

John Kumah

The call comes in response to speculations surrounding the untimely demise of the late Ejisu MP on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Expressing her distress over the loss of her son, John Kumah's mother conveyed the immense pain the family is grappling with.

In an interview with JoyNews on March 8, she insisted on a thorough autopsy to verify the claims circulating about her son's alleged poisoning.

Questioning the motive behind such rumors and expressing disbelief that someone would wish harm upon her son, she emphasized the profound impact Dr. Kumah's death has had on the family, referring to it as a devastating blow.

Dr. John Kumah passed away at the age of 45 after a brief illness on March 7, leaving behind a grieving family and community.

The late Deputy Finance Minister leaves behind a wife and six children, creating an indelible void in the hearts of many.

