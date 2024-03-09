Mother of John Kumah calls for autopsy to address poisoning rumors

Expressing her distress over the loss of her son, John Kumah's mother conveyed the immense pain the family is grappling with.

In an interview with JoyNews on March 8, she insisted on a thorough autopsy to verify the claims circulating about her son's alleged poisoning.

Questioning the motive behind such rumors and expressing disbelief that someone would wish harm upon her son, she emphasized the profound impact Dr. Kumah's death has had on the family, referring to it as a devastating blow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. John Kumah passed away at the age of 45 after a brief illness on March 7, leaving behind a grieving family and community.