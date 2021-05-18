Murder suspect sheds tears after spending 5 years in custody awaiting trial

His time behind bars has taken a toll on his health, as he is currently unable to walk well after suffering stroke.

When his committal proceedings commence, the suspect would be able to stand trial at the High Court.

Pulse Ghana

The report suggests Ayigba has been granted bail by an Accra High Court, but has not been able to execute the bail conditions due to a justification attached to it.

According to the case investigator, the family of the suspect has found it difficult to meet the justification clause of his bail.

The Chief Inspector Sophia Adamuwaa, also noted that they were waiting for the committal proceedings by the Attorney General’s representative.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge Maame Efua Tordimah called for an expedition of the case by the Attorney General’s Department.

“Let the Principal State Attorney know the condition of the accused person. This case has been before the court over the past five years. The accused has even suffered stroke whiles in custody,” she said.