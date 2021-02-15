The Summit, which is being held in N'Djamena, capital of Chad, will deliberate on the progress being made against the ongoing Islamist insurgency in the region.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister-designate for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, and officials from the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana later on Monday, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.