Nana Addo commends YEA for addressing unemployment in Ghana

Nana Addo assured that the government would support the security services to consider the beneficiaries' appeals.

He emphasised the importance of the upcoming elections, urging citizens to make the right decision and participate actively in the process.

The future of Ghana he said resides in the youth and votes, and encouraged involvement in the elections and campaigns.

At the forum held at the Bantama Church of Pentecost in Kumasi, the Minister for Labour also commended YEA's leadership.

He noted the agency's unprecedented achievements, with over 100,000 beneficiaries annually, leading to meaningful livelihoods for 400,000 to 500,000 individuals over four years.

The Minister pointed out that YEA has moved beyond traditional roles, now training individuals in various trades such as carpentry, masonry, welding, and hairdressing.

He appealed to security agencies to utilise the talents of YEA beneficiaries efficiently.

Kofi Agyepong, CEO of YEA, emphasised the agency's commitment to its beneficiaries, ensuring timely payments and training to boost morale and appreciation.

Pulse Ghana

He shared success stories of beneficiaries creating jobs for themselves and others, noting that 8,496 beneficiaries are in the Ashanti region alone, including community police, health workers, and prison service employees.

YEA supports 6,011 businesses in the region, paying allowances to service employees.

Textile model beneficiaries receive 1,857 Cedis each for 143 businesses, including tailors and seamstresses, while large garment companies benefit with over 92,000 Ghana Cedis each.

Agyepong acknowledged challenges with the sanitation model's payment structure but promised future improvements.