The general public is hereby reminded that Sunday, August 4, 2019, which marks Founders Day, is a statutory public holiday.

However, in view of the fact that August 4, 2019, falls on a Sunday, Nana Addo has by Executive Instrument, declared Monday, August 5, 2019, as a public holiday to be observed as such throughout the country, the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery said in a statement.

August 4 is noted as the date for the formation of the Aborigines' Rights Protection Society by John Mensah Sarbah in 1897, and the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in 1947 by J.B. Danquah and George Alfred "Paa" Grant.