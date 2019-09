The general public is hereby reminded that Saturday, September 21, 2019, which marks the day to observe the birthday of Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, is a statutory public holiday.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Nana Addo has by Executive Instrument, declared Monday, September 23, 2019, as a public holiday to be observed as such throughout the country, the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery said in a statement.