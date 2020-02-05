He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is still working to absorb several unemployed nurses.

According to him, the embargo on public sector jobs that existed before the NPP's coming into power is largely to blame for the backlog of unemployed health professionals.

He said the recruitment exercise is part of a grand agenda by the Health Ministry to employ more additional nurses and midwives across the country.

Unemployed graduate nurses

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said "President Akufo-Addo has done well to employ over 70,000 nurses since he took over as President in 2017, during President Mahama’s tenure he failed to employ nurses which have cost massive employment and we are working hard to employ all the unemployed nurses.

"We are aware of the current unemployment situation the previous government created. That is why the president upon assuming office started a process to get our nurses employed."

The government last year announced that it has started recruiting nurses, lab technicians and other health professionals who completed their training in 2016.

The recruitment comes after the Coalition of Unemployed Private Nurses threatened to hit the streets over the government's inability to offer them employment.