An eight-day period of national mourning for the late Prime Minister was announced by President Alassane Outtarra last Thursday, with the burial scheduled for Friday, 19th March.

Nana Addo with President Alassane Outtarra

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60 (8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.