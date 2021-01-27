Speaking at Rawlings burial service being held at the Independence Square in Accra today, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, he said "Whilst he (Rawlings) was with us, he, respectfully, declined an offer I made to him, in 2017, to have the University of Development Studies, Tamale, (UDS), which he, personally, helped establish, named after him."

"His reason was that, in adhering to a long-standing principle, he did not want to have any national monument or facility named after him.

"Two days after his passing, at the 21st Congregation of UDS, I expressed my strongest convictions, in spite of his reservations, that such an honour should be accorded him. I am glad that this has found favour with his family, and the necessary formalities will be carried out to achieve this, i.e. The Jerry John Rawlings University of Development Studies, Tamale,” he said in his tribute to Rawlings.