In his 62nd Independence Anniversary speech Wednesday in Tamale in the Northern region, he commended Ghana's security services for their professionalism.

He singled out Ms Osei and praised her for winning the United Nations Female Police Officer in 2018.

"...our officers from the Ghana Police Service are providing peacekeeping duties in both the Sudan and South Sudan, as well as in Somalia and the Central African Republic.

"They serve with distinction wherever they go. In this respect, I congratulate Chief Superintendent Phyllis Osei for winning the distinguished award in 2018 of the UN Female Police Officer of the year. She is the first Ghanaian female officer to win this global award," he added.

Phyllis Osei, a Superintendent of the Ghana Police Service, she was awarded for her extraordinary work which directly and positively impacted the community and the host state police in Jubaland, Somalia.

Osei, who was deployed to the United Nations Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) in February 2018, has within a short period initiated and implemented a number of useful reforms and interventions.