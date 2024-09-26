Nana Akomea blasts Democracy Hub protesters, commends police professionalism

The protest, initially organised to draw attention to the environmental devastation caused by galamsey, ended in chaos as demonstrators clashed with police officers at the 37 Military Hospital, where picketing was taking place. Tensions rose when protesters blocked the road, obstructing traffic, and their leader, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was captured on video throwing away the key to a police vehicle, further intensifying the situation. The confrontation led to the arrest of no fewer than 50 protesters, including Barker-Vormawor.

Following their arrests, 39 of the protesters were denied bail and remanded into custody on Monday after being arraigned before an Accra circuit court. The fate of the remaining 11 protesters remains uncertain as the court deferred its ruling, remanding them until today for further proceedings.

Nana Akomea, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of InterCity State Transport Corporation, commended the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism in handling the volatile situation. In a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo, he remarked, “I am happy that the Police were restrained and calm for us to see the misbehaviour of the people during the demonstration.”

Akomea criticised the actions of the protesters, questioning their methods and accusing them of crossing legal boundaries. “All Ghanaians have seen that the misconduct of these people calls for arrest for them to face the law. Is that how to do a demonstration? To block a hospital?” he asked, expressing disbelief at the disruption caused near a medical facility.

He further insisted that the protesters' behaviour was unacceptable and required legal repercussions, underscoring the importance of accountability in maintaining law and order during public demonstrations.

Pulse Ghana

Despite the government’s strong stance and the arrests, the actions taken against the protesters have sparked a wave of condemnation, both locally and internationally. Online campaigns demanding their release have gained traction, adding to the pressure on authorities to reconsider their approach.

Adding to the growing dissent, Ghanaians in the United States organised their own protest against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his recent speech at the UN General Assembly in New York. The President, who passionately addressed the issue of climate change and environmental degradation, was accused by the demonstrators of hypocrisy. They argued that while President Akufo-Addo projects concern over environmental issues on the global stage, his government has failed to adequately tackle galamsey, which has ravaged Ghana’s farmlands, water bodies, and vegetation.

The protesters in the U.S. also demanded the release of their fellow Ghanaians who were arrested for speaking out against galamsey and its devastating impact on the environment and public health.