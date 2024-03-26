NAPO’s comment on dumsor timetable has been distorted – Energy Ministry

Kofi Abrefa Afena, a spokesperson for the Energy Ministry, in a statement on March 26, affirmed that the minister’s stance reiterated the government’s dismissal of the necessity for a “load management timetable.”

According to him, this position, as indicated by the Electricity Company of Ghana, is based on ongoing efforts to address the root causes of the temporary power challenges.

Speaking to reporters at the inauguration of the New Patriotic Party campaign team in the Ashanti Region, the Energy Minister challenged critics to devise their timetable if they deemed it necessary.

But in a statement, the Energy Ministry stated that the Minister has “always been sensitive to the plight of the Ghanaian people and continues to ask for their forbearance, as has always been the case when challenges relative to power stability emerge.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the NPP campaign team in the Ashanti Region, Dr Opoku Prempeh assured the public that efforts are underway to address the challenges.

“Let those who want the timetable bring it. I don’t know of any timetable because the ECG has said it is not necessary. Why would someone just wish evil for the country?” he asked.

He emphasized that improving the energy sector is a continuous process and that his ministry is committed to ensuring that the situation gets better.

“I have promised you that I am going to work on it. It is not a work that is a single event, it is a process and we would continue to work on it for the energy sector to become better.”

In support of ECG’s decision not to introduce a load-shedding timetable, Dr. Opoku Prempeh stated that such a schedule would be detrimental to the country.

Despite the ongoing crisis, Dr. Opoku Prempeh underscored that the current situation represents an improvement compared to the period when the NDC was in power. He asserted that the energy sector under the NPP administration is 300 times better than that of the NDC when comparing their respective four-year terms.

