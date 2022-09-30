He said the attempt to deactivate SIM cards could destabilize the peace in the country.
National Security warned Nana Addo against SIM card blockage – Ahmed Ibrahim
The Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim has revealed that the National Security Minister warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against attempts by the government to deactivate SIM cards if nor re-registered with the Ghana card.
Read Also
A few days ago, the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful warned that the deadline for the registration of SIM cards in Ghana will not be extended for the third time.
The exercise which began on October 1, 2021, was originally scheduled to end on March 31, 2022, but was extended by the sector Ministry to September 1, 2022, because over 7.5 million citizens and residents at the time, were yet to obtain their Ghana Card, to enable them to register their SIM cards.
The National Communications Authority (NCA) withdrew its earlier directive to telecommunication companies to bar calls from customers who have not registered their SIM cards yet.
Following the new directive by the regulator, NCA, the telcos have now stopped barring calls by their subscribers who are yet to complete their SIM card registration.
Ahmed Ibrahim who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Banda speaking on the development said Nana Addo has been cautioned by the National Security against blocking the SIM cards owing to the potential threats to the stability of the country.
"The two-day blockage of people’s SIM cards, the National Security Ministry had to go to the Presidency to talk to them that the country was about to be destabilized before the SIM cards were released. They will not go ahead to tell you this but that was the practical situation that happened. Ghanaians were furious and they nearly exploded," he said on JoyNews.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh