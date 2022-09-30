National Security warned Nana Addo against SIM card blockage – Ahmed Ibrahim

A few days ago, the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful warned that the deadline for the registration of SIM cards in Ghana will not be extended for the third time.

The exercise which began on October 1, 2021, was originally scheduled to end on March 31, 2022, but was extended by the sector Ministry to September 1, 2022, because over 7.5 million citizens and residents at the time, were yet to obtain their Ghana Card, to enable them to register their SIM cards.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) withdrew its earlier directive to telecommunication companies to bar calls from customers who have not registered their SIM cards yet.

Following the new directive by the regulator, NCA, the telcos have now stopped barring calls by their subscribers who are yet to complete their SIM card registration.

Ahmed Ibrahim who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Banda speaking on the development said Nana Addo has been cautioned by the National Security against blocking the SIM cards owing to the potential threats to the stability of the country.