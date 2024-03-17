NCA forecasts internet service restoration within five weeks

In response, the NCA held a meeting on Saturday, March 16, with all subsea cable landing service providers and the three affected mobile operators: AT, MTN, and Telecel.

During the meeting, it was disclosed that the service providers have remotely identified the approximate locations of the damage and are in the process of mobilizing repair vessels to the affected areas. The NCA emphasized its commitment to ongoing collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure the expeditious completion of the repair work.

The NCA indicated in a statement that based on current assessments, the full restoration of connectivity is estimated to necessitate a minimum of five weeks and assured the public of its dedication to overseeing the restoration process and ensuring that internet services are reinstated as swiftly as possible.

"Given the above, the subsea cable landing service providers have outlined an estimated timeframe of at least five (5) weeks for full-service restoration from the time the vessels are dispatched to the various locations," the NCA affirmed.