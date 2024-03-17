ADVERTISEMENT
NCA forecasts internet service restoration within five weeks

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has outlined that restoration of internet services nationwide is anticipated to take approximately five weeks following disruptions experienced since Thursday, March 14, 2024, due to cuts in undersea fiber optic cables crucial components for internet connectivity in Ghana.

These disruptions have resulted in a significant disruption of businesses, and online services and several Ghanaians being unable to access the internet.

In response, the NCA held a meeting on Saturday, March 16, with all subsea cable landing service providers and the three affected mobile operators: AT, MTN, and Telecel.

During the meeting, it was disclosed that the service providers have remotely identified the approximate locations of the damage and are in the process of mobilizing repair vessels to the affected areas. The NCA emphasized its commitment to ongoing collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure the expeditious completion of the repair work.

The NCA indicated in a statement that based on current assessments, the full restoration of connectivity is estimated to necessitate a minimum of five weeks and assured the public of its dedication to overseeing the restoration process and ensuring that internet services are reinstated as swiftly as possible.

"Given the above, the subsea cable landing service providers have outlined an estimated timeframe of at least five (5) weeks for full-service restoration from the time the vessels are dispatched to the various locations," the NCA affirmed.

NCA Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson

