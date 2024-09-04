NDC and NPP supporters clash violently in Kete Krachi over DRIP machines (video)

The conflict was triggered by a disagreement over who should lead the deployment of DRIP machines, which are intended to enhance road connections to the Krachi West District Assembly.

These machines are a crucial part of the district's infrastructure improvement plans, and both parties have vested interests in overseeing their operation.

As the confrontation escalated, one person was seriously injured. The injured individual was promptly rushed to Dr Bawuah Clinic in Kete Krachi, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

The severity of the injury underscores the intensity of the clash, which could have led to even more tragic outcomes had the situation not been contained.

Local authorities have since been called to intervene and restore calm to the area.

The police are investigating the incident to determine the exact circumstances that led to the violence.

Both the NPP and NDC have been urged to counsel their supporters on the importance of maintaining peace, particularly in light of the upcoming elections.

The residents of Bommoden are now left grappling with the aftermath of the violence, hoping for a swift resolution to the underlying issues that sparked the confrontation.

