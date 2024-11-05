NDC MP sues Speaker over vacant parliamentary seats

He argues that the Speaker must confirm that these four MPs have relinquished their positions to stand as independent candidates in the forthcoming elections. Additionally, he seeks a ruling that any parliamentary actions involving these members after 17 October are unlawful.

Mr. Dafeamekpor asserts that the ruling from 17 October is still applicable, as the Speaker's actions were supported by provisions in Article 97(1)(g) and (h) of the 1992 Constitution. He is asking the court to prohibit Mr. Andrew Amoako Asiamah (Fomena), Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison (Agona West), Mr. Kwadwo Asante (Sohum), and Mr. Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah (Amenfi Central) from participating in parliamentary activities.

This situation has ignited a debate within the legal community, with some defending the Speaker's actions while others argue that they contravene parliamentary laws. Since the Supreme Court opposed the declaration of the vacant seats, Parliament has been at a standstill. On 18 October, the Supreme Court granted a stay on Speaker Bagbin's ruling that declared four seats vacant, which will remain in effect until the Court reaches a final decision.