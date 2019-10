Brigadier General Martin K.G Ahiaglo (Rtd) died after battling an unknown ailment for some months, reports say.

Prior to retirement, the late Brig. Gen. Martin Ahiaglo was the General Officer Commanding, GOC, of the Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Under the erstwhile Mahama administration, he was appointed the Acting Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).