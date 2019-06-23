The pleas of Collins Agyeman 22, a driver’s mate, Philip Asare 30, drinking bar operator and Osei Agyeman Benson 34, unemployed were not taken and they would make their next appearance before the Court on July 04, this year.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvanus Dalmeida, told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that, the complainant was Farouk Adams Seidu, a second year student of the Komfo Anokye Senior High school at Wiamoase, while the accused persons are residents of Nketia.

He said on May 22, this year, one Aboagye who is currently on the run, added the complainant onto a social media group and introduced himself as Prince Osei and an administrator of the group.

The prosecution said as time went by Aboagye, (the said administrator) invited the complainant to join other members of the group who were working as construction labourers on an uncompleted building at Nketia.

He said on his arrival at the site the accused persons ambushed and kidnapped the complainant snatched his mobile phone and transferred an amount of GHC 250.00 from the victim’s phone onto Benson’s mobile accounts.

The prosecution said the accused persons together inflicted scissors wounds on his body, hit him many times with a club and tied his hands.

He said after they took video and still pictures of his battered body and sent to his relatives demanding a ransom of GHC 1,000.00 before his release and threatened to kill him if the ransom was not paid.

The Prosecution said after some time the complainant managed to escape and reported the matter to the Adankwame police, who arrested Acheampong and during interrogation, he admitted the offence and led the police to arrest the other accused persons.

ASP Dalmeida said the accused persons admitted the crime in their cautioned statement and they were charged with the offence.

Credit: GNA