NMC initiates process to suspend Onua radio/TV and Captain Smart

Reports indicated that the NMC has written to some institutional partners serving notice of the processes it has initiated towards the suspension of the frequency of two stations.

The notice from the NMC Graphic Online report stated that "We believe our intervention to save the nation may have implications for your members and their clients who deal with the two stations. We therefore deem it necessary to inform you of our action to enable you to advise the advertising community accordingly."

"Our action is in line with our Memorandum of Cooperation agreed upon by stakeholders in the media industry, including the Advertising Association of Ghana, in April 2021 at the Alisa Hotel and executed on June 15, 2021. We have attached correspondence relating to the matter for your records," it added.

About two weeks ago, the station issued a final warning to Onua Radio/TV and Captain Smart over an inciteful broadcast.

In a statement signed and issued by the Executive Secretary of the NMC, George Sarpong, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the station’s dangerous and unprofessional behaviour.