ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP demands investigation into alleged assault on CSU student by NDC members

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for an investigation into the alleged assault of a student at Christian Service University College (CSU) by individuals purportedly affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NPP to prbe assault onCSU student
NPP to prbe assault onCSU student

The incident occurred during a speech by former President John Dramani Mahama, when Nana Boakye, a student, responded to Mahama's remarks directed at NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by shouting, "Mahama will lose." This expression of dissent reportedly led to Boakye being physically assaulted by people believed to be NDC members.

Recommended articles

On Saturday, June 22, NPP Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah visited Nana Boakye to express his solidarity and condemnation of the attack. Ahiagbah emphasized that no Ghanaian should face such "senseless and lawless" violence for exercising their right to free speech.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for anyone to be assaulted for merely expressing their opinion,” Ahiagbah stated. “Nana Boakye did nothing wrong by disagreeing with former President Mahama. The attempt by the Ashanti NDC to downplay this issue is equally troubling.”

Ahiagbah criticized the police for their lack of action in apprehending those responsible for the assault and called for immediate law enforcement intervention. “It is deeply troubling that the police have not taken action to arrest those responsible for this vicious assault on Nana Boakye. We demand justice for him and a thorough investigation into this matter,” he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NPP Communications Director also urged the government and relevant authorities to ensure the protection of free speech and to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ablakwa-led protest against SSNIT Hotels sale to proceed tomorrow

Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Court rejects Chief Inspector's promotion lawsuit against IGP

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Fiifi Kwetey

Acheampong's Rock City Hotel made a loss and can't manage SSNIT hotels — Ablakwa

Hands Off Our Hotels protest

Video shows 'Hands Off Our Hotels' protesters throwing stones at the police