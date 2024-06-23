NPP demands investigation into alleged assault on CSU student by NDC members

On Saturday, June 22, NPP Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah visited Nana Boakye to express his solidarity and condemnation of the attack. Ahiagbah emphasized that no Ghanaian should face such "senseless and lawless" violence for exercising their right to free speech.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for anyone to be assaulted for merely expressing their opinion,” Ahiagbah stated. “Nana Boakye did nothing wrong by disagreeing with former President Mahama. The attempt by the Ashanti NDC to downplay this issue is equally troubling.”

Ahiagbah criticized the police for their lack of action in apprehending those responsible for the assault and called for immediate law enforcement intervention. “It is deeply troubling that the police have not taken action to arrest those responsible for this vicious assault on Nana Boakye. We demand justice for him and a thorough investigation into this matter,” he asserted.

