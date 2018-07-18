Pulse.com.gh logo
NSS withhold 2000 postings over fake IDs


National Service Secretariat NSS withhold 2000 postings over fake IDs

  • Published:
The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has released the names and postings of 85,708 national service personnel for the 2018/2019 service year.

However, the Secretariat has withheld postings of some 2000 personnel. The NSS explained this is because they applied with Identity cards which do not belong to them.

The Executive Director of the NSS Mustapha Yussif play

The Executive Director of the NSS Mustapha Yussif

 

According to the NSS, those who have been posted are expected to book an online appointment before they are allowed to register at their respective registration centres.

Speaking to the Media in Accra Wednesday, the head of the NSS Mustapha Yussif said personnel can begin to print out their postings from tomorrow Thursday (July 19, 2019).

