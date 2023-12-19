NUGS appeals to Scholarship Secretariat to pay stipends, fees of Ghanaian students abroad

“The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has recently been inundated with numerous complaints from our members in the Diaspora regarding the non-payment of fees and stipends by the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat,” NUGS said in their statement.

“Several students under the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat are currently facing significant challenges due to the delay in receiving their fees and stipends.”

The student welfare body said the delay in payment of fees and stipends has led to Ghanaian students on scholarship abroad being denied their certificates.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also noted that some of the students were struggling to renew their visas, with all attempts to engage the Scholarship Secretariat on the matter falling through.

NUGS, therefore, appealed to the Scholarship Secretariat to take steps to address the issue, which has left several students abroad in distress.

“Despite numerous attempts to engage with the Scholarship Secretariat, NUGS has regrettably encountered persistent difficulties in communication and resolution.

“NUGS earnestly appeals to the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to promptly address this matter by expediting the payment of fees and stipends for our students in the Diaspora. This crucial financial support is indispensable for the academic progress and overall welfare of our members,” the statement added.

Read NUGS’ full statement below:

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has recently been inundated with numerous complaints from our members in the Diaspora regarding the non-payment of fees and stipends by the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

Several students under the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat are currently facing significant challenges due to the delay in receiving their fees and stipends. This has created a ripple effect, with graduates being unable to obtain their certificates due to outstanding fees. Additionally, many students are grappling with difficulties in renewing their visas, causing undue stress and uncertainty.

Despite numerous attempts to engage with the Scholarship Secretariat, NUGS has regrettably encountered persistent difficulties in communication and resolution. The urgency of the matter cannot be overstated, as the academic pursuits and well-being of our students are at stake.

NUGS earnestly appeals to the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to promptly address this matter by expediting the payment of fees and stipends for our students in the Diaspora. This crucial financial support is indispensable for the academic progress and overall welfare of our members.