Okatakyie gives names, numbers of galamseyers, urges Ghanaians to question them

According to Okatakyie, these illegal miners, often shielded by powerful political and business interests, have wreaked havoc on the nation's environment, especially its rivers and forests.

The activist highlighted the urgency of the situation, emphasising that the continued degradation of the land threatens not only the country’s natural resources but also the livelihoods of many citizens, particularly farmers and communities who depend on clean water sources.

In his call to action, Okatakyie urged Ghanaians to use the information provided to reach out to these individuals and demand answers.

He stressed that the government's efforts to combat galamsey have been inadequate, pointing out that despite numerous promises and campaigns, illegal mining continues to flourish in many parts of the country.

Okatakyie's exposé comes amid growing concerns about the impact of galamsey on Ghana's environment.

Water bodies such as the Pra and Ankobra rivers have been heavily polluted, and large tracts of forest have been cleared to make way for illegal mining sites.

Critics argued that the root of the galamsey problem—political and financial backing for the miners—has not been addressed.

The activist's decision to publicly name and share contact details of alleged galamseyers is a controversial move, but Okatakyie is adamant that it is a necessary step.

