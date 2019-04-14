The apartment housed six Chinese nationals working on one of the government’s one district one factory project in the area.

The armed robbers made away with seven mobile phones, 15,000 Yen, GHc 37,000.00 and one HP laptop.The attack left one of the victims, 58-year-old Song Zhao Sheng, dead after a robber struck him with a cement block for showing some resistance.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Gomado Francis who confirmed the incident to Citi News said Song Zhao Sheng was pronounced dead on arrival at the Suhum government hospital.

“Song Zhao Sheng, aged 58 years old, now deceased, who was hit on the head with a cement block sustained injuries on his head and was rushed to Suhum Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. The area was thoroughly combed but the robbers were not found. The scene was carefully inspected and photographed after inspection,” he said.

He added that “enquiries were extended to the Suhum Government Hospital where the body of deceased Song Zhao Sheng was inspected and found with a cut at the back of the head and with blood oozing from it.”

Sergeant Gomado Francis called on the general public to assist the police command with reliable information to aid their investigations.

“We have instigated a full-scale investigation and efforts are ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested. I will therefore use your medium to appeal to the general public to assist us with useless information that will aid us apprehend the culprits in the shortest possible time.”

Credit: Citinewsroom.com