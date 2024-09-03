O'Reilly SHS final-year student stabbed to death by colleague after exam

The final-year General Arts student known as Edward Borketey Sackey was stabbed after he finished an exam.

A cousin of the deceased, who witnessed the incident, reported that the stabbing occurred during a fight with a colleague named Godwin.

The victim was stabbed three times in the chest and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the cousin, the confrontation stemmed from a disagreement over an unspecified issue.

Narrating the incident, she said "He [Edward] had a paper in the morning and came to me that he was done with his paper…After a few minutes we heard some noise at the back and we asked what was wrong and they said it was Godwin and Edward fighting. I asked what's the fight about and they said its nothing serious.

"The whole thing was about you what do you have? I have this and that, you're lying. That was what brought the fight. So, I thought the whole thing is nothing."

"Few minutes later, the Godwin guy came up to me and asked me to warn my brother or else his blood will flow and I told him it has not gotten to that," she said.

According to her, Edward, the deceased ran to the teachers who were in school when the chaos started but they "did not do anything."

ADVERTISEMENT

This prompted her to rush to her uncle whose shop was outside the school to report what was happening but did not meet him. However, upon her return, her cousin was stabbed by Godwin, a final-year visual arts student who he was engaged in a fight with.

"When the chaos started my brother ran to the teachers who were sitting under the tree in the school compound…I was calling the guy to stop but they didn't mind me, so I decided to go to my uncle who has a shop outside the school to report to him what was happening since the teachers were not doing anything.

"The guy is not someone he will joke about when he is coming to school, he has this small bag which contains a lot of harmful substances like a knife," she said.

She claimed that even after the stabbing, the teachers were unconcerned about the condition of the victim, and it only took the assistance of a passerby to help her transport the victim to LEKMA hospital.

"No teacher followed us. I went to the hospital alone and his father came around. It was one man passing by who helped me. It took about twenty to thirty minutes to take him to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When my uncle's father came, they told him he's gone because he was stabbed in the chest," she stated.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased is calling for justice and seeking answers from the school authorities.

"The school authorities have not said anything from yesterday, the police have not called and even the family of the boy who killed my son has not reached out. We want answers from the school authorities and the parents of the boy. We want justice and want to know what happened," he added.