ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Organised labour declares strike over NPRA's approval of SSNIT hotels

Kojo Emmanuel

Organised labour unions across the country have declared an indefinite strike in response to the controversial sale of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) hotels' shares to Rock City Hotel Ltd, owned by Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong.

Organised labour strike
Organised labour strike

This decision has sparked widespread discontent among workers, who view the sale as detrimental to their interests and the welfare of the country's workforce after the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) made a U-turn and gave its blessing to the controversial sale of the SSNIT hotels.

Recommended articles

The strike was officially announced in a joined statement by the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Yaw Baah, Chairman of the Forum of Public Sector Workers, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, Deputy Secretary General of Ghana Federation of Labour, Kenneth Koomson.

The strike will begin on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The labour unions highlighted their concern over the lack of transparency and due diligence in the sale process, which he argued undermines the fiduciary responsibilities of the SSNIT to its contributors.

ADVERTISEMENT
Labadi Beach hotel
Labadi Beach hotel Pulse Ghana

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) on June 28, 2024, issued a directive to the SSNIT board demanding it suspend all processes seeking to engage Rock City Hotel Limited as a strategic investor.

But NPRA has made a U-turn and given its blessing to the controversial sale.

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, disclosed that the NPRA has given SSNIT the green light to proceed with the sale.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bryan Acheampong
Bryan Acheampong Pulse Ghana

He emphasised the need for dialogue between SSNIT, the government, and organised labour to address the concerns raised and find a mutually beneficial resolution.

However, the Member of North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who led the crusade against the sale including leading the 'Hands Off Our Hotels' protest has hinted at a nationwide demonstration if the government dares to complete the transaction.

The hotels in question are the Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, and Busua Beach Resort.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GES makes changes to BECE, candidates to write 5 subjects instead of 9

Govt has paid GH55.8 million out of its debt for the 2024 BECE – WAEC

Maame Tiwaa and Adam Bonaa

Call to Adam Bonaa's wife was caution against being an 'innocent victim' — COP Tiwaa

Kwame Nkrumah

Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy projects that continue to serve Ghana 52 years after his death

Bagbin orders investigation into video of immigration officers assaulting woman

Bagbin orders investigation into video of immigration officers assaulting woman