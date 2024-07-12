Organised labour declares strike over NPRA's approval of SSNIT hotels

The strike was officially announced in a joined statement by the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Yaw Baah, Chairman of the Forum of Public Sector Workers, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, Deputy Secretary General of Ghana Federation of Labour, Kenneth Koomson.

The strike will begin on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The labour unions highlighted their concern over the lack of transparency and due diligence in the sale process, which he argued undermines the fiduciary responsibilities of the SSNIT to its contributors.

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) on June 28, 2024, issued a directive to the SSNIT board demanding it suspend all processes seeking to engage Rock City Hotel Limited as a strategic investor.

But NPRA has made a U-turn and given its blessing to the controversial sale.

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, disclosed that the NPRA has given SSNIT the green light to proceed with the sale.

He emphasised the need for dialogue between SSNIT, the government, and organised labour to address the concerns raised and find a mutually beneficial resolution.

However, the Member of North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who led the crusade against the sale including leading the 'Hands Off Our Hotels' protest has hinted at a nationwide demonstration if the government dares to complete the transaction.