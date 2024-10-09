ADVERTISEMENT
Organised Labour suspends nationwide strike calling for an end to galamsey

Organised Labour has called off its nationwide strike, which was set to begin on Thursday, October 10, 2024. The decision came after an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, October 9, where union leaders reviewed recent developments and decided to suspend the industrial action.

Joshua Ansah

The move follows reassurances from the government that steps are being taken to address illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey. Among these measures is the intensification of "Operation Halt," an initiative led by the Ghana Armed Forces to curb illegal mining activities in forest reserves.

Joshua Ansah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), clarified during a media briefing that the suspension allows Labour to observe how the government will implement the promised actions. He emphasised that the strike was originally intended to pressure authorities into taking firm action on illegal mining and other key concerns, including environmental protection.

The now-suspended strike had gained significant support from unions such as the Public Utility Workers Union and the General Agricultural Workers Union. However, some major groups, including the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), had opted out of the protest, choosing instead to continue providing essential healthcare services.

Organised Labour had initially planned the indefinite strike to push for stronger government intervention in the fight against galamsey, even calling for a state of emergency to address the environmental damage caused by illegal mining.

The decision to halt the strike came as a surprise to many, especially given the unions' strong stance in previous meetings and public statements. Nonetheless, Organised Labour has vowed to keep a close watch on the situation and remain dedicated to defending workers' rights while ensuring the illegal mining crisis is adequately addressed.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh.

