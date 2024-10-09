Organised Labour suspends nationwide strike calling for an end to galamsey

Joshua Ansah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), clarified during a media briefing that the suspension allows Labour to observe how the government will implement the promised actions. He emphasised that the strike was originally intended to pressure authorities into taking firm action on illegal mining and other key concerns, including environmental protection.

The now-suspended strike had gained significant support from unions such as the Public Utility Workers Union and the General Agricultural Workers Union. However, some major groups, including the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), had opted out of the protest, choosing instead to continue providing essential healthcare services.

Organised Labour had initially planned the indefinite strike to push for stronger government intervention in the fight against galamsey, even calling for a state of emergency to address the environmental damage caused by illegal mining.

