Otumfuo laments the polluted state of River Pra, says galamsey is an enemy

Describing the condition of the river as "embarrassing," Otumfuo Osei Tutu II did not mince words in addressing the urgent need for action.

He emphasised the importance of preserving Ghana's natural resources for future generations and vowed to support efforts to combat the illegal mining that is destroying water bodies across the country.

Addressing members of the Ghana Bar Association and some political heads at a dinner in Manhyia Palace, he said "Going to Cape Coast, I stood by the River Pra. I'm afraid I have to tell you that what I saw (the current state of the river) was so embarrassing. We have to fight galamsey, no matter what."

He further assured that the fight against illegal mining would be intensified, regardless of the challenges that may arise, and underscored the critical need for collective action to address the galamsey menace.

The issue of 'galamsey' has become a significant environmental and social problem in Ghana.

The menace is particularly devastating to the country's water bodies, which are being severely polluted and degraded due to the activities of illegal miners.

The government has made several efforts to combat the 'galamsey' menace, including military interventions, the establishment of task forces, and the introduction of stricter regulations.