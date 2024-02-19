ADVERTISEMENT
Over 1000 rural telephony sites completed — Ursula Owusu

Emmanuel Tornyi

As of February 2024, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has declared the establishment of 1000 rural telephony sites.

This initiative, aligned with the NPP's commitment to advancing digitalization, aims to extend mobile telephony nationwide, with a particular focus on areas lacking internet access.

During a press conference themed 'Digital Infrastructure to Bridge the Digital Divide,' she announced that 618 of the completed sites are already operational.

The project is expected to benefit around four million citizens, with current beneficiaries residing in approximately 1002 rural communities.

This effort has played a crucial role in providing seamless internet access to Ghanaians, regardless of their location or network provider.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful underscored that the remaining telephony sites are scheduled for completion by the end of the year, ensuring widespread access to reliable, affordable, and secure broadband services.

Emphasizing the significance of the project, she highlighted its role in narrowing the digital divide and reiterated the government's determination to include all citizens in the digital transformation journey.

"As of February 2024, 1010 out of the planned 2016 rural telephony sites have been successfully established, with 618 of them already operational, delivering essential voice and data services to residents in approximately 1002 rural communities. This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing social connectivity and digital access in these areas," she added.

Mobile communication, including cellphones, internet access and wireless telecommunications in rural communities are essential to private and public sectors.

Residents, businesses, governmental agencies and emergency service personnel need access to reliable connectivity to promote safety and streamline operations.

A reliable connection can also promote better business practices, enable digital learning and foster a stronger community in developing countries such as Ghana.

