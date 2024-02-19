Over 1000 rural telephony sites completed — Ursula Owusu

During a press conference themed 'Digital Infrastructure to Bridge the Digital Divide,' she announced that 618 of the completed sites are already operational.

The project is expected to benefit around four million citizens, with current beneficiaries residing in approximately 1002 rural communities.

This effort has played a crucial role in providing seamless internet access to Ghanaians, regardless of their location or network provider.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful underscored that the remaining telephony sites are scheduled for completion by the end of the year, ensuring widespread access to reliable, affordable, and secure broadband services.

Emphasizing the significance of the project, she highlighted its role in narrowing the digital divide and reiterated the government's determination to include all citizens in the digital transformation journey.

Mobile communication, including cellphones, internet access and wireless telecommunications in rural communities are essential to private and public sectors.

Residents, businesses, governmental agencies and emergency service personnel need access to reliable connectivity to promote safety and streamline operations.