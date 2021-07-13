Floods cut off over 50 communities in Sunyani West municipality

Residents in the affected areas are calling on the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly to ensure the contractor who has abandoned a road project leading to the flooding comes back on the road to complete the work.

The Assembly Member of Addoe Electoral Area, one of the Electoral Areas that has been cut off, Sulemana Issahaku said "It has really affected us because we are unable to cart our foodstuff to Odumasi. Apart from this schools have been closed for the past weeks because the teachers are not able to come. We are therefore calling on the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly to ensure that the contractor comes back on the road to complete it."