Parliament adopts committee's report on plot to remove IGP Dampare

Agalga emphasised the importance of the committee’s unanimous endorsement, highlighting it as a testament to the impartiality and thoroughness of the investigative process. He stressed that the committee's recommendations aim to bolster the independence of the Police Service and reduce political interference.

However, Atta Akyea expressed his disagreement, pointing out that there were several relevant issues that the Minority members on the committee opposed. He noted that both the IGP and Bugri Naabu claimed they had not communicated for about eight months, yet someone was willing to testify to the contrary. He asserted that the Majority (NDC MPs) blocked this person from testifying.

Amid the heated exchanges, Speaker of Parliament intervened to calm the situation. Following the conclusion of the debate, the Speaker put the question on the report to a vote, with a majority of members present voting in favour of it.