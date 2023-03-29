Attempted suicide not a crime in Ghana again; parliament amends law, makes it mental health issue

Some Ghanaian health experts have been advocating for the law to be amended, arguing that suicide is a medical condition that needs health support rather than imprisonment for anybody who attempted it.

When the amendment was proposed, some some people including legislators spoke against it and insisted that it remain a criminal offence.

One such lawmaker is the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu. He is reported to have described an attempt to take one’s life as unacceptable behaviour in 2019. According to citinewsroom.com, he argued that anybody who tried to commit suicide must rather be punished to serve as a deterrent to others. In his view, making attempted suicide a punishable offence would make Ghanaians understand that was nothing to gain from killing oneself.

Calls for an amendment to the old law have always been underscored by the fact that over 1,500 cases of suicide are reported nationwide every year.