Paul Adom-Otchere cleared by CHRAJ in KIA’s Christmas tree décor outrage

In its report dated October 30, 2023, signed by Commissioner Joseph Whittal, CHRAJ acknowledged that Mr. Adom-Otchere had requested an invoice from one of the suppliers, Favors and Arts, in the joint names of himself and GACL, which was a “breach of Act 663 albeit minor.”

The Commission, however said it found no evidence to support the allegations that Mr. Adom-Otchere had violated other provisions of Act 663 or other principles of corporate governance.

It was alleged that GACL, under the supervision of Adom-Otchere, spent about $118,000 of taxpayers’ money on the said Christmas trees and lighting.

Sacut Amenga-Etego thus dragged the Board Chair of the company before CHRAJ over the allegations.

Among his requests was a declaration that Mr. Adom-Otchere breached various provisions of the Public Procurement Law, the Public Financial Management Law, and the principles of corporate governance in the procurement of the decorations in December 2021.

He also sought an order directing GACL to surcharge Mr. Adom-Otchere for the amount involved, as well as a request for CHRAJ to refer its investigations and recommendations for the prosecution of the respondent to the appropriate authorities.