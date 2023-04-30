Pay school feeding caterers with Green Ghana Project funds - Apaak

They are calling for an increment of the amount per child from 97 pesewas to GH¢3.50.

Speaking on Citi TV's Big Issue, Dr. Apaak argued that it’s pointless for the government to invest hugely in planting trees when caterers have not been paid their monies.

He said the Green Ghana project should not be a priority of the country when the future generations are not being fed due to the government’s inability to pay the caterer's debts owed.

“This government has been able to find money for the Green Ghana project. Recently we heard from the deputy minister of lands and natural resources, Benito Owusu-Bio that some GH¢2.5 million has been approved for the planting of trees, in the Green Ghana project. Is it a priority? Are we protecting the existing forest? How well have we catered to those trees since the inception of this project? I want to call on the government to divert resources into paying school feeding caterers and adjust the rate to GH¢3.50 as they have asked for and let’s shelve the planting of trees for this year until things normalize”.

“We should put some of these expenditures on hold and then move those resources to pay the school feeding caterers their arrears and to increase the rate from the current miserable 97 pesewas per child to ¢3.50. What can 97 pesewas do today? How much is even the cost of an egg? Prices of goods have gone up, so it’s practically impossible to expect them to be able to provide a hot nutritious meal per a child”.