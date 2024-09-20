Police and Democracy Hub fail to agree on venue for demonstration

Police therefore requested them to propose alternative locations the demonstration and the organisers proposed the following; 37 roundabout, Airport roundabout, Opeibea intersection Stanbic heights, Christ the King and the Arko Adjei interchange.

In the assessment of the Police, holding the demonstration in any of these locations may endanger public defence, public order, public safety, public health and the running of essential services.

Police therefore suggested the following seven locations to them for consideration: The Cantoments Post Office-DVLA stretch, the VAG Association junction-MTN Head office on the Liberation Road, El Wak side park, Obra spot, Kawkudi park, Efia Sutherland park, Frontage of the Trade Fair.

The organizers refused and regrettably no agreement was reached. We are once again by this medium appealing to the organizers to reconsider and choose one of the locations proposed to them. we would also like to call on members of the public to engage the organizers and impress upon them to reconsider their position on the matter.

Meanwhile, intelligence so far gathered regarding the planned demonstration suggests that some demonstrators are planning to engage in the following acts that have the potential to jeopardize the peace, security, law and order in the country.

* defying the order of the court pertaining to the demonstration and also defy all directions of the Police which are in line with the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491)

* Wielding of weapons (Fire Arms) and wearing bulletproof vest and helmets

* attacking MPs and other state officials

* attacking Police officers in the discharge of their duties

* attacking critical installations including the seat of government and electric power installations

* encouraging members to get Catapults and stones ready

* using of motorbikes to create chaos on the roads and inconvenience the traveling public

* storming of business centres to cause mayhem among others

We would like to call on the organizers of the protest to caution their members against these unlawful acts, desist from any attempts to disturb the peace and abide by the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491) and all other laws in the country since they will be held responsible for any breaches of the law.