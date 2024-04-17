Police arrest 1 person in connection with Odumasi-Badu Road robbery in Bono Region

Tragically, one student, identified as Abdul Aziz Issah, lost his life during the brazen attack. Reports indicate that the assailants, including the suspect in custody and others who are currently at large, launched a vicious assault on the group, resulting in the loss of life and injuries to several individuals.

Six students who sustained minor injuries in the attack have received medical treatment and have since been discharged.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service, their highway patrol teams swiftly intervened, leading to the arrest of one individual believed to be linked to the robbery. However, efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the remaining accomplices who are currently on the run.

"The suspect, and his accomplices currently on the run, attacked and robbed students and lecturers of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) while returning from a field trip. A student, identified as Abdul Aziz Issah, sadly lost his life during the attack. Six other students who sustained minor injuries have been treated and discharged. Police highway patrol teams intervened and arrested one person. A manhunt is currently ongoing to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice,” the law enforcement agency said.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting calls for heightened security measures along the Odumase-Badu road and other vulnerable routes in the region. The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, promising a thorough investigation into the robbery and swift justice for the perpetrators.