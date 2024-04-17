ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police arrest 1 person in connection with Odumasi-Badu Road robbery in Bono Region

Andreas Kamasah

In a swift response to a harrowing robbery incident, the Ghana Police Service has apprehended a suspect believed to be involved in the assault and robbery that took place on the Odumase-Badu road, near Sunyani, in the Bono Region.

Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect

The incident, which occurred at approximately 7 pm on Tuesday, 16th April 2024, targeted students and lecturers from the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) returning from a field trip.

Recommended articles

Tragically, one student, identified as Abdul Aziz Issah, lost his life during the brazen attack. Reports indicate that the assailants, including the suspect in custody and others who are currently at large, launched a vicious assault on the group, resulting in the loss of life and injuries to several individuals.

Six students who sustained minor injuries in the attack have received medical treatment and have since been discharged.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service, their highway patrol teams swiftly intervened, leading to the arrest of one individual believed to be linked to the robbery. However, efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the remaining accomplices who are currently on the run.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The suspect, and his accomplices currently on the run, attacked and robbed students and lecturers of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) while returning from a field trip. A student, identified as Abdul Aziz Issah, sadly lost his life during the attack. Six other students who sustained minor injuries have been treated and discharged. Police highway patrol teams intervened and arrested one person. A manhunt is currently ongoing to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice,” the law enforcement agency said.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting calls for heightened security measures along the Odumase-Badu road and other vulnerable routes in the region. The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, promising a thorough investigation into the robbery and swift justice for the perpetrators.

The apprehension of the suspect marks a significant step towards bringing those responsible to account for their actions.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana X Ukraine

Ukrainian Embassy opens in Accra to enhance diplomatic relations

Global-Fund

MoH refutes claims of Global Fund suspension

NPP flag

NPP: Ejisu parliamentary primary holds today

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Ghana clinches $360 million from IMF with staff-level accord for second review of extended credit facility