Police arrest 13 people for Teshie Military shooting range land encroachment

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Chairman of the REGSEC, spoke to journalists, assuring them that unauthorised structures would be demolished shortly.

“They were detained because we wanted to identify the true owners of these structures. Some of them are just workers; when questioned, they claim they were sent here to work,” he explained.

“Now that we have them, they are in police custody and will go through due process. Those who sent them to work here will need to come forward. Once identified, these workers will be granted bail, and the legal process will follow.”

“This structure near the Kpeshie will be demolished. There is another one on the left, built on the edge of the Kpeshie, which will also be taken down. At the far end, close to the shooting range, another structure will be removed.”

“We are inviting everyone involved to come forward, as we need to identify who sold the land to these people. My traditional leaders assure me they have not sold any land in this area.”