Police arrest 13 people for Teshie Military shooting range land encroachment

Thirteen people have been taken into custody by the police for allegedly filling and illegally developing sections of the Laboma and Teshie Military shooting range, situated within the Kpeshie Lagoon area in the La Dade-Kotopon municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Chairman of the REGSEC, spoke to journalists, assuring them that unauthorised structures would be demolished shortly.

“They were detained because we wanted to identify the true owners of these structures. Some of them are just workers; when questioned, they claim they were sent here to work,” he explained.

“Now that we have them, they are in police custody and will go through due process. Those who sent them to work here will need to come forward. Once identified, these workers will be granted bail, and the legal process will follow.”

“This structure near the Kpeshie will be demolished. There is another one on the left, built on the edge of the Kpeshie, which will also be taken down. At the far end, close to the shooting range, another structure will be removed.”

“We are inviting everyone involved to come forward, as we need to identify who sold the land to these people. My traditional leaders assure me they have not sold any land in this area.”

The authorities are taking decisive action to address the illegal developments within the Kpeshie Lagoon area. The upcoming demolitions aim to restore the integrity of the region, and the investigation seeks to uncover the individuals responsible for the unauthorised land sales.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

