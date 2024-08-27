ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with East Legon robbery

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has successfully apprehended three individuals connected to a robbery that took place in East Legon, Accra, on 18th August 2024. This development follows a series of intelligence-led operations conducted by the police across the country.

Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with East Legon robbery
Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with East Legon robbery

The suspects, identified as Isaac Brena Eshun, Peter Amuzu, and Ibrahim Mohammed, were detained during coordinated police operations. Eshun and Amuzu were arrested in Accra on the 21st and 23rd of August, respectively, while Mohammed was captured in Tamale on 24th August.

Recommended articles

Police invite EC to identify 'Biometric Verification Device' found in suspect's home
Police invite EC to identify 'Biometric Verification Device' found in suspect's home Pulse Ghana

In a related development, the Ghana Police Service is also investigating a separate incident involving a Biometric Verification Device (BVD) believed to belong to the Electoral Commission (EC). On 23rd August 2024, a suspect identified as Samuel Yaw Koranteng was arrested during a routine police operation in Nsawam in the Eastern Region. The BVD was found in his possession, raising concerns about the security and integrity of the country's electoral process ahead of the December elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police have informed the EC of the arrest and have invited them to establish whether the device belongs to them. Preliminary reports suggest that the device may have been stolen or illegally obtained from a source within the electoral body. Authorities are also investigating whether the suspect was working alone or in collaboration with others.

The Ghana Police Service has expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their continuous support in ensuring security, law, and order during this election period and beyond. The investigation is ongoing, with more details expected to emerge as the case develops.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Court sentences Ghanaian blogger to 30 days in prison for publishing false news

2 accountants embezzle $250,000 yearly at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - CEO reveals

2 accountants embezzle $250,000 yearly at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - CEO reveals

3-storey collapses in Kasoa

4 feared dead after 3-storey building collapses at Kasoa New Market

EC Logo

Stolen biometric verification device pose no risk to 2024 elections - EC says