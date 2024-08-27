Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with East Legon robbery

During the operation, the police recovered several items, including two iPhones, a Mercedes-Benz C180, and three additional vehicles suspected to have been acquired through illegal activities. Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects are part of a larger criminal syndicate involved in the robbery and trafficking of stolen vehicles across Ghana. The suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with ongoing investigations.

In a related development, the Ghana Police Service is also investigating a separate incident involving a Biometric Verification Device (BVD) believed to belong to the Electoral Commission (EC). On 23rd August 2024, a suspect identified as Samuel Yaw Koranteng was arrested during a routine police operation in Nsawam in the Eastern Region. The BVD was found in his possession, raising concerns about the security and integrity of the country's electoral process ahead of the December elections.

The Police have informed the EC of the arrest and have invited them to establish whether the device belongs to them. Preliminary reports suggest that the device may have been stolen or illegally obtained from a source within the electoral body. Authorities are also investigating whether the suspect was working alone or in collaboration with others.