Police offer GH¢50k bounty for man wanted over threat to harm public officials

The police have called for the public's cooperation to ensure the swift apprehension of the suspect, as his threats have raised significant security concerns.

This development comes on the heels of unrest in Walewale, where tensions flared during the vote-counting process in the re-run of the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Primary. The Ghana Police Service restored calm after one person, Kamara Bawah, was arrested for damaging ballot papers. Bawah is currently assisting the police with their investigation.

Following the disrption in the electoral process, the Electoral Commission has declared the Walewale parliamentary primary re-run null and void. It is unclear if the re-run, which was occasioned by an order by the Tamale High Court will be rescheduled, and for what time.

Security has since been strengthened in Walewale and surrounding areas to maintain law and order, particularly in light of the forthcoming December 7 general elections.