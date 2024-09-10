ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police offer GH¢50k bounty for man wanted over threat to harm public officials

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has declared a male suspect, identified as "Kanawu," wanted after a viral video showed him threatening to harm public officials. In the video, Kanawu vowed to shoot officials and any individuals who stand in his way.

In a statement released on Monday, September 9, the police confirmed a reward for information leading to his capture: "A reward of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000.00) has been earmarked for anyone who is able to share relevant and credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect."

The police have called for the public's cooperation to ensure the swift apprehension of the suspect, as his threats have raised significant security concerns.

This development comes on the heels of unrest in Walewale, where tensions flared during the vote-counting process in the re-run of the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Primary. The Ghana Police Service restored calm after one person, Kamara Bawah, was arrested for damaging ballot papers. Bawah is currently assisting the police with their investigation.

Following the disrption in the electoral process, the Electoral Commission has declared the Walewale parliamentary primary re-run null and void. It is unclear if the re-run, which was occasioned by an order by the Tamale High Court will be rescheduled, and for what time.

Security has since been strengthened in Walewale and surrounding areas to maintain law and order, particularly in light of the forthcoming December 7 general elections.

The police service is under pressure as they contend with increasing crime rates, alongside rising instances of misinformation and disinformation in the lead-up to the elections.

Andreas Kamasah

