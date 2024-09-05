Police deny allegations of secret recruitment at Kumasi Police Training School

“On Monday, 2nd September 2024, the police conducted a special operation in Kumasi where 487 suspects were arrested in connection with the QNET Ponzi scheme. Due to the large number of suspects involved, they were taken to the training school for screening as part of the investigation process. However, while the screening was ongoing, some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) besieged the training school, claiming they had heard of an ongoing secret recruitment at the school,” the statement said.

The Ghana Police Service has urged the public to disregard the claims, describing them as baseless and deserving of contempt.

Similar allegation refuted earlier

This is not the first time the police have faced such accusations. In July 2024, the Ghana Police Service also refuted similar claims of secret recruitment, following assertions made by the Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Toboo. Toboo had alleged that recruitment was taking place at the National Police Training School without any public notification. In response, the police swiftly issued a statement, reiterating that no such recruitment was occurring.

“The Ghana Police Service has monitored comments attributed to the Hon. Member of Parliament for Wa West, Mr Peter Toboo, to the effect that there is an ongoing recruitment exercise at the National Police Training School without any public announcement,” read the statement from the police on 16th July 2024. “We wish to state that the Police Service has not commenced any exercise of such nature.”