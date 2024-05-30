Police intensify investigations into the murder of 2 people at Maame Krobo

This elite team includes crime scene experts, homicide investigators, and undercover officers, all working diligently to unravel the circumstances surrounding the brutal killings. The deployment of such a specialised unit underscores the seriousness with which the Police Service is approaching this case.

"Police are in regular contact with the family of the victims and are working closely with community leaders to find an acceptable and quick solution to this tragic situation," the Police said in a statement on Thursday, May 30.

The law enforcement agency has also called for calm within the community, urging residents to support the police efforts to restore peace and security.

The Police Service has expressed confidence that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be apprehended and brought to justice. The commitment to maintaining law and order remains steadfast, and the community's cooperation is deemed crucial in achieving this goal.

The bodies of the deceased, believed to be those of two young men, were found by local farmers in a remote area on the outskirts of the town. According to reports, the victims appeared to have been brutally murdered, with their heads severed from their bodies.