Police investigate fatal accident in East Legon

Preliminary reports from the police identify the driver of the Jaguar as 16-year-old Erald Amoako, son of the renowned Ghanaian pastor, Salifu Amoako. According to witnesses and CCTV footage, the teenager was allegedly speeding recklessly moments before crashing into the Acura. The two girls in the Acura, believed to be aged 11 and 12, were trapped in the vehicle and burned beyond recognition.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze and recover the bodies, though they encountered logistical difficulties during the operation.Footage shared by the GNFS shows firefighters cutting through the charred remains of the vehicles, with smoke still emanating from the wreckage.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Erald Amoako survived the crash but sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment. Another victim, also involved in the crash, has been treated and discharged. The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the mortuary for preservation and post-mortem.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many questioning how a 16-year-old, below Ghana’s legal driving age of 18, was behind the wheel. The police have yet to confirm whether the teenager possessed a valid driving licence, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Pastor Salifu Amoako has not yet commented on the tragic event. Authorities are urging the public to remain patient as they work to uncover more details surrounding the incident.