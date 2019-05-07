In a video circulating on social media sighted by Pulse.com.gh, some angry residents of Amasaman brutality assaulted the officer.

The police officer identified as Sergeant Mahanadi at the SWAT Unit of the Ghana Police Service in the video is seen been physically assaulted by a group of angry residents at Amasaman.

Pulse.com.gh cannot ascertain what led to the assault on the young police officer.

No arrest has been made at the time of filing the report.

Over the past months, there have been assaults on Police officers which several Ghanaians have condemned the actions.

Watch the video below: