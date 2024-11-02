Police on manhunt for armed robbers who attacked jewelry shop at Adabraka

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers approached the car with guns drawn, firing multiple shots into the air to disperse the crowd. Panic ensued as shoppers and vendors rushed for cover, hiding behind stalls and seeking safety amidst the chaos.

The burglars swiftly forced their way into the Toyota and seized large sacks of cash stored inside. Within minutes, they had loaded the bags into their getaway vehicle and fled the scene, firing shots to deter onlookers from intervening.

One eyewitness recounted, “We deal in gold here, and we heard a loud noise and realised it was sporadic shooting. I can’t even talk, I’m surprised; we hid and locked our gate, but they didn’t come to our end. We heard them saying ‘open the boot,’ and we saw them carrying bags of money from some of the shops. They spent only a few minutes.”

Another witness added, “There are several gold dealer shops here, so one of the shop owners had bags of money in his Toyota Corolla. As soon as he arrived, the robbers approached the car and took the money. This is the second time such an incident has happened. The police came in late; by the time they arrived, the armed robbers had escaped with the bags of money in their Toyota Highlander. They fired several shots and scattered some money in the air to distract and scare people away.”

In a statement, the Ghana Police assured the public that justice would be served.