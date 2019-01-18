The suspects, , one of whom posed as a medical doctor stationed at the Ga West Municipal Hospital was nabbed by the police.

Francis Essilfie, 38, and Emmanuel Andrews Dougan, 44, were arrested at Fise, near Amasaman.

Three people who the suspects defrauded have reported to the police. They swindled them of an amount of GH¢7,000.

The police believe the suspects may have defrauded more people.

According to the Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police, Francis Yiribaare, the suspects had claimed they could recruit people into the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and other security agencies through protocol arrangements because they had links with some high-ranking officers in those institutions.

He said the first complaint in the matter was filed at the Amasaman Police Station by a trader at Fise on January 14, 2019.

The trader, whose name is being withheld, is said to have told the police that in December 2018, Essilfie introduced himself to her as a medical doctor at the Ga West Municipal Hospital, the Daily Graphic reports.

The police commander narrating the ordeal by the suspecrs said Essilfie allegedly took GH¢3,000 from the trader under the pretext of helping her son get enrolled into the Ghana Police Service through protocol arrangements.

He said he also had links with high-ranking officers in the other security agencies, including the Ghana Immigration Service and the GNFS.

After receiving the money, Yiribaare said, Essilfie gave the trader’s son an appointment letter purported to have been issued by the police administration.

In the letter, the young man was required to report at the Regional Police Training School (RPTS) in the Eastern Region on February 15, 2019 to commence training.

The trader showed the letter to some relations of hers who told her that the appointment letter was fake, leading her to file a complaint with the police.

The police found out that Essilfie was working with an accomplice called Dougan, who was arrested at Fise, following which Essilfie was arrested at his hideout at Adjen Kotoku.

Police preliminary investigations have established that Essilfie is a Senior Accounts officer at the Ga North Municipal Hospital and not a medical officer as he portrayed himself, while Dougan on the other hand is the manager of a guest house at Fise.

Two other victims from the Brong Ahafo and Western Regions have also contacted the police with the claim that the two men had defrauded them using the same modus operandi.

Yiribaare said the police believe that many more people have fallen victim to the two who have been arrested.