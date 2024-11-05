Pulse Ghana’s Managing Director wins 'Rising Leader' at 2024 Women’s Choice Awards

“Today marks exactly one year, one month and eleven days since I came to Ghana to take on this role. It is humbling to be recognised and awarded in another Country - Thank you, Ghana. I wouldn’t have achieved this without my team working tirelessly behind the scenes. Thank you all so much. To every woman leader out there, we are enough - do not let imposter syndrome make you doubt yourself,” Amaeshi stated.

The awards featured a wide range of categories, including Agency of Change, Beauty Brand of the Year, Young Star of the Year, Women in Tech Award, Team of the Year, Sports Personality, Media Personality, and Makeup Artist of the Year. Additional categories included Journalist of the Year, Humanitarian of the Year, Her Abilities Award, Creative Woman of the Year, Corporate Woman of the Year, and Health Personalities of the Year.

The event, held on Friday, 1st November 2024, at the Accra Marriott Hotel, celebrated several outstanding women excelling in their fields. Among the honourees was Jasmine Djang, former Miss Malaika 2020 winner and accomplished entrepreneur, who received the “Entrepreneur of the Year” award. Essilfua Doris-Hermans was recognised as the “Young Media Personality of the Year,” while Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng earned the title of “Social Media Influencer of the Year.”

Other notable awardees included Erica Mensah, who was honoured as “Health Personality of the Year,” and the fashion brand Bloombyedzi, which received the “Fashion Brand of the Year” award. Enduracegrand was named “Creative Woman of the Year,” while Lawrencia Pappoe was celebrated as “Corporate Woman of the Year.” Ruweida Yakubu-Lamptey was recognised as “Sports Personality of the Year,” and Michelin Tucker earned the title of “Journalist of the Year.”

In the beauty industry, Light Veil Makeup & Beauty Studio was awarded “Makeup Artist of the Year,” while Kezia Sanie received the “Humanitarian of the Year” award. Aurelia Attipoe was honoured with the “Woman in Tech Award,” and Sharon Mashishi received the “Young Achiever of the Year” award. Lipstick Queens took home the “Team of the Year” award, and S.E.N.A Pediatric Therapy was recognised with the “Agency of Change” award. Love Blassiri Sant’ana’s brand was celebrated as “Beauty Brand of the Year,” while Capitol Catering received the “Catering Services of the Year” award.

In entertainment, Sarra Messan was celebrated as “Actress of the Year,” and Chichi Yakubu was named “Ultimate Entrepreneur of the Year.” The “Woman Behind the Scenes” award went to Portia Fafali Hiamaley, rounding off an evening that recognised the exceptional achievements of women making significant impacts in their respective industries.

In an interview with the media, Gideon Raji, CEO of Global Ovations, emphasised the importance of recognising women’s achievements to empower them and acknowledge their contributions to national development. He explained that the 6th Women’s Choice Awards aim to inspire others to pursue similar aspirations, boosting the confidence and self-worth of industrious, exceptional women.